Gilbert officer continues to recover after pursuit that killed Chandler officer

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert officer injured during a pursuit last week is continuing to recover and his family is grateful for the community's support.

Officer Rico Aranda's wife, Idalia, spoke Wednesday morning, saying she's extremely grateful to everyone who has reached out and offered help during their unexpected setback.

"He's doing so good...I know my husband, and he's strong," she said. "It's on up from here. He has a lot to live for."

Gilbert Police Sergeant Matthew Reale also spoke on behalf of Officer Aranda, saying he's an "exemplary officer and human being."

Sgt. Reale said he has a strong relationship with Aranda.

"For such a little person, Rico has an enormous personality," Sgt. Reale said. He continued on to say he's always willing to take on extra responsibilities, takes his job seriously, studies law and is a "valiant protector of the constitution."

"He wakes up and makes jokes," Idalia said. "He's so positive and knows he's going to be good. He's keeping me strong."

Idalia says Gilbert Police Department is his second family and he is looking forward to getting back to work.

The official GoFundMe page for Aranda's family is close to reaching its $100,000 goal.