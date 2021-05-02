Memorial vigil held for Chandler Officer Chris Farrar

CHANDLER, AZ — A memorial vigil was held for Chandler Officer Chris Farrar at his church on Saturday after he died in the line of duty this past week.

Memories were shared, candles lit, and tears cried for Officer Farrar at Compass Christian Church in Chandler. Saturday night, dozens gathered at the church to pay respects for the fallen officer, who was a member of the church and served on the volunteer security team.

"It was shocking it was like waking up from a bad dream," said Senior Pastor Brian Jobe. "Not only did he feel like a greeter because he would smile and welcome people, but they knew that he was one of our watchmen so he’s making sure people are safe."

During the vigil ceremony, people were encouraged to write notes and clip them on a memorial wall with his picture. Multiple people then stood up to the mic to speak, sharing stories about Officer Farrar.

"When you talked about the finest, you talked about Chris," said one of Farrar's closest friends. "When I think of Isiah 6:8, 'Who should go for us? Who shall I send? Here am I. Send me.' Chris embodied everything of that."

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 8, at Compass Christian Church at 9 a.m.