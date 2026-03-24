INSIDE LOOK: Chandler Center for the Arts to undergo a multi-million dollar renovation this summer

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Center for the Arts, located near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard, will go through a big renovation this summer. Millions of dollars are going into new seating and upgrades, all to make the experience even better.

A just over $3 million renovation project will leave the theater quiet from June 15 to October 15. While there won't be any events or performances in the theater this summer, plans are already in place to move programming off-site.

"This particular renovation is actually the end of a multi-phase renovation that started in 2017,” said Cultural Arts Manager Michelle Mac Lennan.

It is a space that has built community.

"It's not just a theater, it's a gathering place," volunteer usher Lori Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen sees the memories made the moment guests of all ages walk into the Chandler Center for the Arts.

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“I am working at the door, I am greeting them, and they walk through that door, and they see the chandeliers in the lobby, and their face, you know, it just goes woah, you know," Rasmussen said.

Mac Lennan said this phase focuses on what keeps the magic running, upgrading sprinklers, electrical systems, and the rigging behind the scenes.

"What rigging does is it gives us that ability to bring in these national and international touring companies, and we have to remain competitive in that as well," Mac Lennan said.

Out front, the upgrades will be hard to miss. There will be new seating, flooring, and lighting designed with the audience in mind.

"These are going to make it better, more comfortable, and certainly a refreshed look, and they are pretty squeaky at this point," Mac Lennan said.

The upgrades should clear up some confusion that Rasmussen often hears about when guests are finding their seats.

"Now it will be very obvious that yes, you are sitting together, with the new numbering system, so I think that will be a really welcome change," Rasmussen said.

Summer programming will happen at various sites in Chandler. For those details, visit the center's website.