Four-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool at Hamilton Aquatic Center

CHANDLER, AZ — A young boy has died after he was pulled from a Chandler city pool Sunday night.

Chandler fire officials say they were called to the Hamilton Aquatic Center near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road for a reported drowning.

They arrived and found that lifeguards had pulled a 4-year-old boy from the pool.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died at the hospital.

The boy has not been identified.

It's not clear what led up to the boy being pulled from the pool.