Chandler Sunset Library reopens following August print shop explosion

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Sunset Library reopens today, nearly six months after an explosion at a Chandler print shop.

The explosion, caused by a natural gas leak, ripped the roof of a print shop business, injuring four men inside.

It also damaged nearby businesses, including the library which is right next door.

Administrative librarian Sue Van Horne was inside the library the day of the blast. "We just heard this tremendous sound, this tremendous explosion," Van Horne said.

The explosion sent lights, tiles, and debris crashing down from the ceiling.

"You're just trying to get people out of the building so people are safe," Van Horne said.

Thankfully, everyone inside the library was ok, but photos taken shortly after the blast show the extent of the damage.

Most of the repairs are finally completed and Van Horne gave ABC15 a tour showing new ceilings, lights, carpet, and bookshelves. A portion of the roof was also damaged and has since been replaced.

Prior to today, people were able to check out books to-go style in the front of the library, but now they will be able to go fully inside. Van Horne would like to thank the community for the support they've received since August.

"There was so much support from our community. People were very concerned about the library staff, were people ok," she said. "There were calls into our call center and it's heartwarming to know how much people care about us."

The library will go back to its regular hours: Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

