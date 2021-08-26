VIDEO: Explosion at Chandler business leaves 4 critically injured

CHANDLER — At least four people are critically injured after a business exploded causing the roof to collapse.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene Thursday morning near Rural and Ray roads.

FULL COVERAGE: 4 seriously injured after explosion, roof collapse at Chandler strip mall

Debris was scattered all across the area with some of it reported up to 100 feet away.

At least one nearby homeowner had a glass door blown out due to the impact.

GALLERY: Chandler explosion, roof collapse leaves 4 badly hurt