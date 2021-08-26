Watch
VIDEO: Explosion at Chandler business leaves 4 critically injured

Dashcam video shows explosion near Rural and Ray roads in Chandler. Find the latest information on this story at ABC15.com. Video: Matthew Lee.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Aug 26, 2021
CHANDLER — At least four people are critically injured after a business exploded causing the roof to collapse.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene Thursday morning near Rural and Ray roads.

Debris was scattered all across the area with some of it reported up to 100 feet away.

At least one nearby homeowner had a glass door blown out due to the impact.

