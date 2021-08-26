Several hurt after explosion, roof collapse near Chandler strip mall

CHANDLER, AZ — Emergency crews are responding to an explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler strip mall that has left several people hurt.

Watch live video from the scene below.

Officials with the Chandler Fire Department responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m. near Rural and Ray roads.

At least four people were injured during an explosion that caused a roof to collapse at a nearby strip mall, officials confirmed.

Aerial video from over the structure showed extensive damage, and debris scattered around the surrounding parking lot.

It is unclear at this time what caused the explosion.

Stick with ABC15.com for updates on this developing story.