Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Several people were hurt in an explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler business Thursday morning. KNXV

An explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler strip mall has left several people hurt, officials say. It's unclear at this time what led to the explosion. Air15

KNXV

An explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler strip mall has left several people hurt, officials say. It's unclear at this time what led to the explosion. Air15

An explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler strip mall has left several people hurt, officials say. It's unclear at this time what led to the explosion. Air15

An explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler strip mall has left several people hurt, officials say. It's unclear at this time what led to the explosion. Air15

Several people were hurt in an explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler business Thursday morning. KNXV

Several people were hurt in an explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler business Thursday morning. KNXV

KNXV

Several people were hurt in an explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler business Thursday morning. KNXV

Several people were hurt in an explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler business Thursday morning. KNXV

Several people were hurt in an explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler business Thursday morning. KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

Matthew Lee

Prev 1 / Ad Next