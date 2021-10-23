Damaged Chandler library offers limited services while getting repaired after gas explosion

CHANDLER — A Chandler library is still closed for repairs two months after the devastating natural gas explosion that injured four people at a neighboring strip mall.

Chandler's Sunset Library at Ray and Rural roads is next door to the print shop where the blast occurred on August 26.

A big water pipe burst in this ceiling of the library, soaking and ruining all the books on religion, philosophy, self-help, and computer science.

City officials say, luckily, no one inside the library was hurt, and the building did not sustain any major structural damage.

The force did cause lights, ceiling tiles, and books to tumble down. Repairs are ongoing, and library staff is ordering replacement books.

“I've gotten nonstop calls from staff and others from outside the library saying, ‘When is it going to be open?’” said Chandler Fleet and Facilities Manager Mile Hollingsworth. “We are still looking at a couple of months.“

Sunset Library is allowing people to pick up "hold“ books during limited hours. You can also return books at the drop-off slot at any time. All other library services are closed at the Sunset location, but people are encouraged to visit Chandler’s other libraries.