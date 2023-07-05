Watch Now
Chandler playground closed after being damaged by firework-sparked fire

The playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area is closed until further notice
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 05, 2023
CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler playground is closed after the city says it was damaged by a fire that was likely caused by fireworks.

The city of Chandler says the playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area, near McQueen and Ocotillo roads, is closed until further notice.

The city says fireworks likely ignited wood chips near the playground, sparking the fire.

Fire damage to playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area, July 5, 2023

The fire destroyed two slides, burned a sunshade and caused other damage to the equipment.

There's no word if anyone is facing charges after the fire.

Chandler officials say the timeline to fix the equipment has not been determined.

Valley firefighters had their hands full with fires over the long holiday weekend.

Gilbert firefighters battled a house fire that appears to have been caused by fireworks that reignited early Wednesday morning.

Multiple other large fires kept emergency crews busy, including a large fire near 40th Street and McDowell Road on Friday and an auto shop fire in Glendale on Saturday.

Four people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after a house fire in Surprise Sunday.

Smoke could be seen for miles after two homes went up in flames near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa Monday morning.

Later in the day, a woman was killed in a mobile home fire near the Loop 202 and University Drive.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

