3-alarm fire in Phoenix near 40th Street and McDowell Road; power outages

PHOENIX — Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in central Phoenix near 40th Street and McDowell Road.

About 75 firefighters, with Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale fire departments are on the scene. Crews were first alerted to the fire on Monte Vista Road, just north of McDowell, at about 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Phoenix officials say the fire appears to have started in some vegetation and spread to multiple homes. They believe the fire started in vegetation which caused embers to go airborne and land on multiple homes, sparking new fires.

ABC15 crews on the scene witnessed at least two homes on fire.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke interviews man affected by large fire near 40th St. and McDowell Rd. in Phoenix

The Phoenix Fire Department says so far no injuries have been reported. Three homes are believed to have significant damage while several others have minor damage including a mobile home.

The scene remains active and everyone is asked to use caution in the area.

Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale Fire are currently working a three alarm fire near 40th St. and McDowell. This fire appears to have started in some vegetation and has now spread to multiple homes. This is still an active incident please use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/6asgXGwBUQ — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 30, 2023

SRP is reporting more than 2,000 customers are without power in the area of the fire. The estimated time for restoration is currently at 10:25 p.m. The exact cause of the outage is under investigation.

Huge fire near Monte Vista Rd & 42nd street.@abc15 pic.twitter.com/zpUiT7cPyj — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeABC15) June 30, 2023

