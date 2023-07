MESA, AZ — Mesa fire crews are battling a second-alarm fire near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue.

The fire broke out at two vacant properties around 6 a.m. Monday.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the US 60 and even as far as Scottsdale, as shown in a photo from an ABC15 viewer.

One firefighter reportedly suffered a minor burn injury, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Avoid the area while crews work at the scene.