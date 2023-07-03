Three adults, firefighter hospitalized Sunday after house fire in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Three adults and a firefighter were hospitalized after a fire ripped through a home in Surprise Sunday.

Firefighters were first alerted to a fire on the second story of a home Sunday evening near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane.

When crews arrived firefighters entered the home, they had zero visibility and fought through heavy heat to move to the home's second floor, according to Surprise Fire officials.

While on the second story, firefighters found a bedroom that was engulfed in flames. They were able to get the fire under control and keep it from spreading to the rest of the home.

Three adults were inside the home and taken to a hospital. Officials say two of them had minor respiratory burns and have been released. The third person is listed in critical condition after suffering respiratory burns and burns to his face.

While fighting the flames, a Surprise firefighter sustained a minor injury. He was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.