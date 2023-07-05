Gilbert house fire likely caused by fireworks on July 4th

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert fire officials say a house fire overnight was likely caused by July 4th fireworks.

Crews were called to a home near Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive around midnight after a family woke up to their smoke detectors going off and a smell of smoke. They exited the home and found the side of their house was on fire and spreading to other parts of the home.

One of the family's dogs has yet to be located after the blaze.

Fire crews put out the fire and say it appears that fireworks, which the family disposed of in a trash can near their home, reignited and flames spread up the wall of the house.

Officials say the family reportedly soaked their used fireworks in a bucket for about an hour before putting them in the trash.

Fire officials say it's suggested to soak used fireworks in a bucket of water for 24 hours before throwing them away.