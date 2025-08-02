Ticket sales to Arizona Cardinals to help 'Be the One' campaign to combat veteran suicide

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Marine Corps veteran Victoria Laria will be frank that she had no desire to join the American Legion after her service in the Marine Corps.

About four years ago, her mindset was changed when she was introduced to Apache Post 27 in Apache Junction.

“You walk in here and you find out that this is a family that you've been missing since you got out of the service,” Laria said.

She says that common thread brought back that sense of family, camaraderie and perhaps the most important component the ability to serve again.

“I found my niche because I believed in what the American Legion was, was fighting for, which is our veterans,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of something bigger. I wanted to give something back. So, it was very easy to stay.”

After years as a member, on Monday, July 28, she was officially sworn in as Post 27’s Commander. The second woman veteran in the history of the post to hold the position, she said.

Her desire to serve is rooted deep within her family roots, specifically, her father.

“He joined the Army. He did three tours in Korea. He did three tours in Vietnam, but he was kind of my hero,” Laria said. “He loved this country, and we were raised very patriotic, and to see he was a man's man, you know, and he loved this country, and he taught me the values of this country.”

That level of patriotism carries on within Laria, who has a real focus on making Apache Post #27 not only a place where veterans can gather for drinks and social discussions, but for a place where veteran members deserve.

“We want to save our veterans, that’s what we’re here for, if we can make it a better environment for them, we’re going to do that,” she said.

Their latest effort combines a fun time at an Arizona Cardinals football game while supporting the American Legion’s “Be the One” campaign. The campaign aims to reduce veteran suicide by encouraging individuals to “Be the One” to ask veterans how they’re doing and to listen without judgment. The initiative promotes open dialogue, removes the stigma around seeking help, and connects veterans to critical resources.

The American Legion community recently lost one of their own to suicide. Jim Sivigny was a Rider with Gilbert American Legion Post 39.

“It’s devastating,” Laria said. “We can make all the efforts in the world, but there are some things you just can’t unlock. The Be the One program is going to help us get the tools we need to present to those individuals that need help, so that they can be helped.”

A relationship with the Arizona Cardinals and NFL will allow Post 27 to sell tickets at a group rate with the hope of raising $25,000 for the Be the One suicide prevention campaign. You can use the code "Post 27" at checkout.

On August 3, the post will open its doors to the public for a special ticket sale event, with $10 from each $63 ticket benefiting the campaign. The event will feature NFL cheerleaders and a community barbecue.

“Our goal is to help our veterans and bring together that unity within our surroundings,” Laria said. “We want to make our veterans that are in need know that they have a home here. We’re going to be here for them.”

You can find more information on the American Legion Apache Post 27 Facebook page.

Gilbert American Legion Post 39 is hosting a celebration of life on August 17 for Jim Sivigny. The Patriot Guard Riders will escort him on August 18 to the Arizona National Cemetery for a final service at 1 p.m.