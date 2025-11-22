Family of fallen Apache Junction Officer Facio speak with ABC15 following release of body cam video

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — It has been nearly six months since Apache Junction police officer Gabriel Facio was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Officer Facio’s family sat down with ABC15 following the release of body camera footage.

AJPD released the body camera footage on Thursday, as the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team has completed its investigation into the shooting involving police.

It shows the moments before Facio was shot while responding to a road rage call on June 2. He died nearly a week later.

Roger Nunez is in custody in Pinal County and faces multiple charges. The County Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty , but will not bring charges against the officers involved.

Officer Facio’s family watched the footage showing his final moments.

“It definitely hurts a lot, just thinking that he was going on in his day, just doing what he loves, doing his job. And an act of violence - just in seconds, took him away from us,” Ana Facio, Officer Facio’s daughter, told ABC15.

Officer Gabriel Facio was shot while responding to a road rage incident on June 2nd. He died nearly a week later.

Ana says after watching the video, she has no concerns about the officers’ actions.

“Would I like to have my dad here? Yes. But then at the same time, I put myself in the position, as in this is their job, and they have protocols to follow,” she explained.

Apache Junction Police Chief Mike Pooley says the department conducted an internal investigation and found all polices and procedures were followed.

Officer Facio’s death is the only line-of-duty death in the police department’s history. Chief Pooley says the loss will be felt for years to come.

The Apache Junction Police Department has also reviewed the body camera footage to strengthen tactics and training, Pooley said.

“It does give me comfort, because it would allow other officers to go home to their families,” Ana told ABC15.

Officer Facio, who did not go home, will miss vacations, like family trips to Disney, and the births of future grandchildren.

The 46-year-old left behind a wife, son, granddaughter, and Ana.

Officer Facio left behind a wife, daughter, son, and grandchild.

“I always thought my dad would be okay,” Ana said. “He’s always a cautious person; he’s going to be safe. Nothing's ever going to happen to him.”

Ana says her dad set the standard for love and kindness.

“He was very loving. He always loved my mom the best he could, and he would always spoil her,” Ana said. “He would always help people that were homeless. He would give them food. He would give them blankets. He was just a very kind person.”

She says the time without her dad means robbed moments.

At his funeral , Ana spoke about one day she would miss him the most: her wedding.

“I’ll be saving you a seat on my wedding day,” she said during the funeral in June. “Every time I’ll look over at your chair, I know you’ll be looking down and smiling to see me happy.”

Two months later, Ana had a seat. His police jacket was draped around a chair at the ceremony, holding his photo.

At Officer Facio's funeral, Ana spoke about how she would miss her father at her wedding. Two months later, he had a seat, his police jacket draped around a chair at the ceremony, holding his photo.

“I couldn't stop thinking about my dad, what if he was here?” Ana said. “What would he be looking like at the first look? You know, he never got to see me wearing my dress.”

Members of the Apache Junction Police Department attended the wedding in Mexico, including Chief Pooley.

Members of the Apache Junction Police Department attended Ana Facio's wedding in Mexico, including Chief Michael Pooley.



Ana carried tributes to her dad throughout the day, including his photo and a charm on her bouquet, keeping him close as she walked down the aisle.

“I just started crying,” she said. “What's supposed to be the most beautiful moment of my life is turning into a day that is full of happiness, but at the same time, is full of so much grief and sadness.”

With so much lost, Ana hopes her dad’s memory will live on, saying joining the police force was his lifelong mission. It’s something Chief Pooley recognized in his fellow officer.

“You can see Facio in the video, just a brief moment of him right before the shooting happens,” Chief Pooley said. “He was doing his job. He was doing what he loved to do. He was giving everything he had, his entire dream and goal was to be a police officer.”

Ana says that by finally becoming an officer later in life, her dad’s four years with the Apache Junction Police Department, was a dream realized.

“Lately, I think about it, and I'm like, well, why did he pursue that career? Like he would have still been here if he would have decided to be a doctor or something else,” Ana said. “But at the same time, I'm proud of him. Because he never let anyone tell him he wasn't able to do something.”