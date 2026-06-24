Apache Junction students learn coding and other skills before high school

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Through an extensive summer camp in the Apache Junction Unified School District, elementary school and middle school students from across the district are learning coding and other STEM skills before reaching high school.

Dozens of students in the district are working with an organization called GenTech, learning how to fly drones, create 3-D models of them, code, and more in the summer camp.

Christian Perkins, an instructor for GenTech, said some of his students he worked with in kindergarten now know how to code in second grade.

“This is kind of setting us up for the future workforce. We’re getting this passion instilled into students and learning all these important life skills while playing with cool stuff,” Perkins said.

In the video player above, hear from students about all they’ve learned in the summer camp.