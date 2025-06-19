WATCH: Demonstrators gather outside Phoenix city council chambers on Wednesday

Watch Now
Protesters gathered outside Phoenix City Council chambers as city leaders voted on measures related to homelessness services and immigration policies, with one proposal facing overwhelming rejection.
PHOENIX — On Wednesday, Phoenix City Council Chambers had protestors outside while city leaders discussed and voted on items involving the unhoused and immigration inside.

Keys to Change and possible additional oversight were discussed by the council. The organization serves those experiencing homelessness, and the city helps with funding. Council said the possible need for additional oversight comes after there have been concerns regarding financial deficits.

City leaders also voted on a citizen-led resolution that focused on proposed Phoenix Police Department reforms and immigration.

Protestors outside expressed frustration with the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Council members ended up denying the resolution in an eight-to-one vote.

Many spoke before their vote about the work council is already doing and their concerns with the resolution. 

