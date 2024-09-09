Uncertainty surrounds future of South Mountain Speedway

PHOENIX — A tiny speedway under South Mountain hopes to get the green light and resume racing, but the city of Phoenix says the track not only needs major renovations but some want to demolish it and restore land to natural conditions.

Underneath the TV Towers, just north of South Mountain sits one of the tiniest racing tracks you may have ever seen.

”It is a landmark - one of the smallest across the country,” said AJ Imperial, who heads Valley of the Sun Quarter Midget Association.

They were the last racing group to have a contract with the City of Phoenix at the track which lasted about 15 years.

The city says the track has been here since the 1960s, but some believe even before that.

Imperial helps organize competitive racing for kids anywhere from 5 to 17 years old. Like any youth sport, Imperial says the track is the setting to make memories for every mile raced.

”It teaches them about responsibility, accountability, and competition,” he said.

For the past year, Imperial has aimed to restart racing after a month-to-month agreement with Phoenix Parks and Rec wasn’t renewed, partly because a third-party assessment found nearly a million dollars in needed repairs, especially electrical issues.

”It’s nowhere near the amount (the city is stating) stating,” said Imperial.

Then there’s the resurfaced 1989 masterplan.

Back then, it stated, in part, that the track was “an inappropriate preserve use…” and it should be “restored to a natural desert.”

City presentation

A presentation to the parks board about the track shows two tribes support removing the track.

Going forward, the two options are to restore the track and find a new lease agreement, or demolish it and restore the space to its natural preserve.

The decision is ultimately up to the park board.

Imperial plans to empty his tank trying to save this track.

“This is very hurtful. We’re a non-profit organization, we don’t have a lot of money, but we do have community supporters. Can we buy land somewhere? Can it be donated?”

In a statement to ABC15, Phoenix Parks and Rec said: “During Thursday’s Parks Board Meeting, Parks and Recreation staff presented to the board a status update about the South Mountain Speedway. Before considering a new lease agreement to operate and maintain the speedway, a facility condition assessment and an electrical site assessment was conducted. The result of those assessments revealed several critical issues, which can be outlined in the August 29, 2024 Parks Board Agenda. Staff also presented two options to the Parks Board for moving forward with the site. The first option centered around continuing with a new lease agreement, and the repairs and maintenance that would need to take place. The second option centered around demolishing the track and related structures and restoring the area back to natural preserve. Ultimately, it is the decision of the Parks Board to vote on which option the department proceeds with.

During the meeting, a majority of Parks Board members expressed the opinion that the racetrack was an inappropriate use of preserve land, and requested Parks and Recreation Staff assist the Valley of the Sun Quarter Midget Association (VQSMA) connecting with other potential partners to find a potential new space for their racetrack.”

Imperial says he hopes he can meet with the city to show he’s willing to do whatever he can to keep Valley of the Sun Quarter Midget racing alive.