Several cars burned after brush fire ignites near South Mountain

PHOENIX — Several cars were charred Sunday morning after a brush fire ignited near South Mountain in Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters were called to the area near 32nd Street and Baseline Road around 10:30 a.m. for the reported fire.

When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke with several vehicles, trees, and brush on fire.

Quick work from firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to any homes.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is under investigation.