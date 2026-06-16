Hiker reported missing days earlier found dead on South Mountain Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — Phoenix crews located the body of a missing hiker on South Mountain on Tuesday.

Phoenix Police Department officials were seen at the Mormon Trailhead, at the end of 24th Street on the north side of South Mountain, early Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene showed the trail blocked off by police and a helicopter airlifting what appeared to be the victim from a remote part of the mountain.

Phoenix Fire Department officials at the scene told our crews that a hiker was reported missing days earlier, and had been later found dead.

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The person has not been identified and there is no word on what may have caused the person's death.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.