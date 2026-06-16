One dead after crash involving pedestrian near 57th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash that shut down a portion of McDowell Road early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near 57th Avenue around 2 a.m., and road closures were put in place shortly after that.

Phoenix police at the scene say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

McDowell Road is shut down from 55th to 57th drives, with no estimated time of reopening.

No additional details were immediately available.