Paradise Valley teen to represent USA on world tennis stage

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — From asphalt to clay to any surface where he can find competition, Gadin Arun is grinding through long, hot summer days working on his game - and it's paying off.

The 15-year-old tennis player has earned the opportunity to represent the United States on the world stage, competing at the Davis Cup Juniors, the world's biggest team tennis competition.

"When I think about it, the amount of hard work I put in, the amount of sacrifices that me and my family put in, I think I'm just ready for it, to represent the country," Arun said.

Arun's rapid rise includes success at international tournaments, as well as some of the sport's top coaches keeping a close eye on him.

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Those who train with him say his mindset sets him apart.

"Oh, it's very impressive," hitting partner Justin Cvitanovic said. "There are just a few players that are reaching this level, so he's one of them. He should be very proud."

When asked about his mental approach stepping onto the court each day, Arun keeps it straightforward.

"I think the main thing is just to think about what you're gonna work on in practice and set your goals for the practice and that's the main thing," Arun said.

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Cvitanovic also emphasized the importance of a player-driven passion for the sport, noting that burnout is a real concern at the junior level.

"It has to come from the player," Cvitanovic said. "Not to be pushed to play tennis, because so many players are getting burned out, they played so much when they were young, so that's an important part, as long as the player wants to keep playing, practicing, working hard."

As college coaches begin taking notice with more contacts and even scholarship offers, Arun remains focused on the reason he plays.

"I think the main thing is to just enjoy it all the way," Arun said. "Because if you don't enjoy it, there's no point in doing it."