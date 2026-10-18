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Homicide detectives investigate woman's death in South Phoenix home

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Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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PHOENIX (KNXV) — A woman was found dead in a South Phoenix home Saturday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.

Phoenix police said officers were called to a home in the area of 5300 South 35th Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. due to a report of an injured person inside.

Phoenix Fire Department crews, who responded to the call before police, pronounced the woman — identified as 41-year-old Cynthia Saenz — dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide after detectives “observed Saenz had sustained an injury.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (Spanish).

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