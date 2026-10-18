Mom calls on parents to take action during 'National Teen Driver Safety Week'

VIRGINIA — It's 'National Teen Driver Safety Week' and before your teen gets behind the wheel, there's a conversation that could save their life.

That's the message from Tammy Gweedo McGee, a Virginia mother who lost her son Conner in a crash after his homecoming dance in 2019.

"Conner was my only son, varsity goalkeeper, junior in high school, being scouted to play soccer collegiately," McGee said.

But after leaving the dance, Conner got into the passenger seat of a car driven by one of his classmates. Investigators say that teen did not have a license and was driving at excessive speeds.

"All three teenagers that were in the vehicle that night were killed. It was a single-car crash. A mile is all they had to go to get to the party, and they only made it 500 yards," McGee said.

Since that night, McGee has become a champion for change.

"I made a decision to make sure that my baby's life meant something to other people and that we could use that as a catalyst to keep others safe," she said.

She has worked to get laws passed in Virginia, cracking down on unlicensed drivers and holding teens and parents accountable.

"We ask our senators and our delegates and our advocates in other states to step up, look at your laws in your states, and use us as an example," McGee said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

According the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are a leading cause of death for teens ages 15 to 18. A study from Zutobi last year, found Arizona had the fourth-highest rate of teen driving deaths per capita in the country.

For McGee, the work is personal.

"What I do know is I can't bring him back, but I can help other people," she said.

She believes parents hold more power than they may realize.

"I know beyond a shadow of a doubt when a parent gets involved with their teenager, we have the ability to save a life. Because parents are the number one influencer of their driving behavior," McGee said.

McGee shares her story with the help of the National Road Safety Foundation, which offers resources parents can use to start conversations with their teens. You can find those resources here.