Family mourns loss of hiker who died in 40-foot fall on South Mountain trail

PHOENIX — A 31-year-old man who fell up to 40 feet while hiking South Mountain’s Mormon Trail on Friday died from his injuries, according to Phoenix fire officials.

Gilbert Garcia was hiking with a family member when he fell off the trail in the afternoon. First responders climbed down to reach him, hoisted him back up the mountainside and rushed him to a hospital, where he was listed in extremely critical condition. He later died.

Garcia’s mother, Marie Ortiz, said she learned of the accident while at work.

“At work when I heard the news, officially I didn’t know what was happening,” Ortiz said. “He was the best son I could have ever have imagined. I was blessed to have him.”

Fire officials say they still don’t know what caused Garcia to fall or whether heat played a role. Temperatures have been rising across the Valley as summer approaches.

“If you’re a somewhat avid hiker, definitely doable. Super fun. But novice hikers definitely could be a little hairy, especially with the heat,” said David Erb, who frequently hikes South Mountain trails.

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Garcia’s friends and family have launched an online fundraiser to help with memorial costs. The page describes him as “a cherished son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend whose kindness, laughter, sense of humor and adventurous spirit touched the lives of so many.”

Phoenix Fire Capt. DJ Lee urged hikers to call for help immediately if they fall or become injured.

“The best thing to do is call 911, activate that system, get us coming out there as soon as we can,” Lee said.

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