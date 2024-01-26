Turf Paradise prepares for new race season amid new uncertainty about track’s future

PHOENIX — In the fall of 2023, it appeared that Turf Paradise was in the homestretch of its time holding horse races. But in December, the Arizona Racing Commission unanimously approved Turf Paradise's request for a 57-day race meet in 2024.

“It’s been a long struggle for the last eight months,” said Leroy Gessman, executive director for the Arizona Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association.

The long struggle continues. After many false starts and potential sales falling through, the track is once again up for sale.

The abbreviated 2024 race meet is still on and will begin on Monday. Races will be held Monday through Thursday each week from January 29 through May 4.

“This race meet is pretty much a bridge,” Turf Paradise’s General Manager Vincent Francia told ABC15. “This is an abbreviated meet we decided to get the track up and running for the horseman. It is going to take Turf Paradise and racing in Arizona into the future and the question is what kind of future? And no one’s quite sure yet.”

The abbreviated season is still welcome news to trainers and track employees.

“In winter racing it is one of the premier places,” said horse trainer Vann Belvoir. “As trainers, we love being here and love living here in Arizona.”

During a full racing season, a 2016 study found that Turf Paradise has an over $90 million impact on the state’s economy.

The track announced last fall that Turf Paradise would not continue racing past the end of their deal on September 15.

It came after a deal for a California-based company had agreed to purchase and redevelop the track, but at the time of the announcement in September, the track was still for sale.

In late September, officials announced an extension of the race track's contract through November 12.

In early December, it was announced racing would stick around for another racing season.

The renewed questions about the track’s future also raise questions for businesses in the area, some telling ABC15 that if Turf Paradise closed, they fear businesses would follow.

The track’s current owner, Jerry Simms, told ABC15 he’s hopeful to find a buyer who will continue horse racing. Simms says he is looking to retire and spend more time with his family.