Turf Paradise avoids shutdown with extension from AZ HBPA group

PHOENIX — Turf Paradise is avoiding a shutdown thanks to a potential new deal.

On Wednesday, Turf Paradise announced the Arizona Horsemen's Benevolent and Protectives Association (AZ HBPA) has extended the race track's contract to simulcast races for wagering until November 12.

Due to this extension, Turf Paradise will avoid a shutdown of the track's 37 off-track betting sites, according to a news release from Turf Paradise.

A new live horseracing meet is scheduled to begin in January, however, details of that meet are still being worked out.

Back in April, ABC15 confirmed a California-based company by the name of CT Realty was under contract to purchase the race track and its 252-acre site for redevelopment.

But just last week, ABC15 reported Turf Paradise would halt live racing and simulcasting beginning next month after that deal fell through.

When ABC15 spoke with Vincent Francia, the general manager of Turf Paradise on September 15, he said that they made the decision not to continue but there were two remaining race owners looking at the race track.

The track's owner, Jerry Simms, announced earlier this year he planned to retire.

Full details of the extension haven't been released.

Turf Paradise is located at 19th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix.