Turf Paradise will discontinue live races at the end of this month

PHOENIX — Phoenix's historic Turf Paradise racetrack is set to end live horse racing after this month. The announcement comes as developers plan to transform the area into industrial space as well as housing.

According to a release, the owner of Turf Paradise, Jerry Simms, plans to retire to spend more time with family. Simms operated the race track for more than 23 years.

The move also means that all locations with "off-track betting" across Arizona will have to discontinue wagering operations as well.

"Turf Paradise also maintains 37 Off Track Betting sites throughout Arizona, which televise the live product and simulcasts from other race tracks across America for the purpose of wagering. In order for the OTB sites to operate, live racing is required," a release from a Turf Paradise representative stated. "Since Turf Paradise will not be running a live race meet and the contract with the Arizona Horsemen Benevolent and Protective Association (AZHBPA) terminates September 30 of this year, the OTBs will have to close effective October 1."

Turf Paradise is located at 19th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix. It's been in operation since 1956.