Redevelopment plans submitted for Turf Paradise racetrack in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — New plans have been submitted for a proposed industrial center at the historic Turf Paradise horse racetrack in north Phoenix.

CT Realty, which plans to acquire and develop the 213-acre property, submitted a conceptual site plan to the city of Phoenix for an industrial and data center park totaling about 2.6 million square feet.

The project, called Winner's Circle Business Park according to its May 2023 site plans, comprises about eight speculative industrial buildings and two data centers, which are the most up-to-date plans, according to the developer, Irvine, California-based CT Realty.

CT Realty is in the process of rezoning about 30 acres of the overall property from ranch or farm residence and intermediate commercial to a commerce park district and general commerce park.

The Deer Valley Village Planning Committee is scheduled to vote on the project on Thursday, while the application is scheduled to go before the city's planning commission Sept. 7.

