Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Owner of Turf Paradise plans to stick around for another racing season

Turf Paradise.jpg
Turf Paradise
Founded in 1956, Turf Paradise is a thoroughbred and quarter-horse racetrack at 19th Avenue and Bell Road in Phoenix.
Turf Paradise.jpg
Posted at 9:25 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 11:25:43-05

A few months after announcing his retirement and the closure of Turf Paradise, a longtime horse racing track in north Phoenix, track owner Jerry Simms said he has changed his mind.

He now wants to operate Turf Paradise, located at 1501 W. Bell Road, for a shortened 2024 racing season that could start as early as January 29 and run through early May based on approval by the Arizona Racing Commission.

"I made the decision a day or so ago," he told the Business Journal on Dec. 1.

On its social media accounts, a bulletin for the Arizona Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association said Friday that it was in the process of completing a contract to be sent to Turf Paradise for the 2024 race season and that a request had been sent to the racing commission for an emergency commission meeting.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61