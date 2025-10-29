Large police presence along I-17 near Dove Valley Road amid FBI/ICE investigation

PHOENIX — A large police presence caused a traffic slowdown along Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Before 4:30 a.m., first responders started gathering on the freeway near the Dove Valley Road exit.

Video from the scene showed a large traffic backup amid the police presence on the off-ramp.

ABC15 has reached out to multiple law enforcement departments to learn more about the incident.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they are assisting with the situation and "to contact ICE for more information." Phoenix police also directed us to the FBI for more information.

Our crews at the scene saw a vehicle with what appeared to be window damage. It's unclear what caused that damage or whether any injuries were reported during the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

