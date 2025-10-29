Officer injured during shooting incident in Mesa early Wednesday morning

MESA, AZ — A Mesa police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting incident early Wednesday morning.

According to the department, the incident occurred near Sossaman and Ray roads.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects, and the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence hours later, along with traffic restrictions in the area.

The investigation appears to be centered around a pickup truck stopped in the lanes of traffic.

What led to the situation is under investigation.

