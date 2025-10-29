Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officer injured during shooting incident in Mesa early Wednesday morning

MESA, AZ — A Mesa police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting incident early Wednesday morning.

According to the department, the incident occurred near Sossaman and Ray roads.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects, and the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence hours later, along with traffic restrictions in the area.

The investigation appears to be centered around a pickup truck stopped in the lanes of traffic.

mesa police shooting

What led to the situation is under investigation.

Stay with ABC15 for updates as more information comes in to our newsroom.

