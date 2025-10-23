Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver accused of ramming ICE vehicle barricaded inside Avondale home

Two ICE officers were taken to a hospital and are expected to be released without serious injury
According to the Department of Homeland Security, two people are currently barricaded inside a home after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement stop in Avondale on Thursday morning. Around 8 a.m. ICE attempted to stop a vehicle in Avondale. The driver allegedly failed to stop and rammed into a vehicle with two ICE officers inside.
AVONDALE, AZ — Two people are barricaded inside a home after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement stop in Avondale on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security say around 8 a.m. ICE agents attempted to stop a vehicle in Avondale. The driver allegedly failed to stop and rammed into a vehicle with two ICE officers inside.

DHS says the driver and passenger barricaded themselves inside the residence after leaving their vehicle.

ICE has requested assistance from local law enforcement.

The two ICE officers were taken to a hospital and are expected to be released without serious injury, according to DHS.

ABC15 is working to get more information.

