Cardinals agree to deals with QB Gardner Minshew, RB Tyler Allgeier, AP sources say

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed with veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew on a $5.75 million, one-year deal that could be worth up to $8 million with incentives, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Minshew was the Cardinals' second deal of the day, joining running back Tyler Allgeier, who agreed to a $12.25 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal confirmed.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deals cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Minshew — who will be 30 next season — was the backup for Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes last season. He played in four games, starting one, while completing 6 of 13 passes for 37 yards.

Minshew has played seven NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. He has a 17-30 record as a starter for the Jaguars, Eagles, Colts, Raiders and Chiefs.

Minshew will compete with Jacoby Brissett for the starter's job in Arizona next season. The Cardinals have already informed two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray that he will be released on Wednesday. Murray had been the team's starter since 2019.

The 25-year-old Allgeier has been a solid contributor for the Falcons over the past four seasons, though his production has dropped since he ran for 1,035 yards as a rookie. He played in all 17 games last season, running for 514 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

Allgeier rounds out a Cardinals running back group that has veteran James Conner and Trey Benson. Conner (foot) and Benson (knee) are both coming off injuries that caused them to miss the majority of last season.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Allgeier was a fifth-round draft pick out of BYU in 2022.