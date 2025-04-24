Man with DUI convictions involved in deadly crash on I-10 while reportedly under the influence

PHOENIX — A man is accused of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of a deadly crash along Interstate 10 last week.

According to police documents, after 11 p.m. on April 15, 53-year-old John Stultz drove westbound on the freeway near 40th Street when he drove off the roadway and struck a barrier.

Stultz had to be extricated from the vehicle, and his passenger, 74-year-old Phillip Wittrock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders reportedly found multiple alcohol containers in and around Stultz’s vehicle, and there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

According to police, Stultz admitted to drinking at a bar in Mesa before the crash, and tests showed he had a .230 blood alcohol content.

Court documents show Stultz had two prior DUI convictions, but he told investigators he worked for Uber and Lyft. The rideshare companies tell ABC15 this ride was not conducted on their platforms.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tells ABC15 its investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stultz was booked into jail on one count of reckless manslaughter.