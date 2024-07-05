Multiple pets killed in grass fire that spread to homes near 35th Avenue and Greenway

PHOENIX — Officials are investigating an overnight grass fire that spread to multiple homes in Phoenix.

Firefighters were first called to the scene near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to 911 calls, the fire is believed to have started in a grassy area before extending to a nearby home. The fire then spread to two other homes.

ABC15 talked with the residents of the burned home Friday morning. They tell us they lost multiple pets in the fire and have nowhere to go after losing everything. They have started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the costs of rebuilding their lives.

Whether Fourth of July fireworks caused the fire or something else led to the flames is unknown.

Valley firefighters were dispatched to multiple significant fires on the July 4th holiday.

Around 9:30 p.m., a backyard fire spread to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Crews also battled a separate garage fire around the same time near 40th Street and Baseline Road, according to officials.

Earlier in the day, a BBQ fire charred a home and spread to multiple other structures in the Peoria area. One person was hurt and multiple animals are unaccounted for, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Late Wednesday night, Gilbert fire crews put out a large barn fire that, according to the victim family, was started by juveniles throwing fireworks. The juveniles were arrested on arson charges and the investigation is ongoing.