Cardinals' Trey McBride breaks NFL single-season record for catches by a tight end

CINCINNATI, OH — Tight end Trey McBride has been among the few bright spots in a difficult season for the Arizona Cardinals.

McBride had 10 catches in Sunday's 37-14 loss at Cincinnati, giving him 119 this season to break the NFL single-season record for a tight end.

He surpassed Zach Ertz’s 116 receptions in 2018. He also broke DeAndre Hopkins’ Cardinals franchise record of 115 catches, set in 2020.

For McBride, the accomplishment was bittersweet.

“I wish I was more excited about it right now,” he said. “Maybe after the season looking back it will be something that I’m thankful for and cherish. But right now, it’s frustrating.”

He's not finished.

McBride had 76 receiving yards on Sunday and needs 33 next week against the Los Angeles Rams to break the single-season franchise record for yards by a tight end. It's currently held by Hall of Famer Jackie Smith, who had 1,205 in 1967. McBride fell just short last season, finishing with 1,146.

“I’m proud of him,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “He shows up to work every day and battles. He’s one of the best players out there. That’s really cool. I’m down about the team, and I know he’s down about the team, but I don’t want to overlook that. He has had a fantastic year.”

McBride was named to his second straight Pro Bowl, joining Smith as the only tight ends in franchise history to earn that honor in consecutive seasons. Smith made five straight Pro Bowls from 1966-70.

McBride had an 18-yard touchdown catch with 1:50 remaining Sunday, giving him a career-high 11 TD receptions.

“Obviously, it’s really cool,” McBride said. “I’m thankful for my teammates, my coaches, (quarterback) Jacoby (Brissett), all those guys. But honestly, it doesn’t really matter. Would love to have won the game, would love to have played better as an offense, but it just wasn’t there today.”