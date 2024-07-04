Multiple structures involved after BBQ fire goes out of control near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Firefighters are battling a BBQ fire that has gone out of control and spread to multiple structures in the West Valley.

Rural Metro Fire officials say they received the call around 9:30 a.m. Thursday for the fire near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road near Peoria.

When firefighters arrived, they found the BBQ fire had spread to some grass and was still growing.

They have since upgraded the fire to a second alarm because of "multiple structures involved" and because the fire is "possibly being fed by propane."

All residents impacted have reportedly evacuated their homes.

There are no reported injuries so far from the blaze.