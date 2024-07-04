Two juveniles arrested, accused of arson after Gilbert garage set on fire

GILBERT, AZ — Two juveniles are facing charges of arson and endangerment related to a structure fire in Gilbert.

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, Gilbert Fire was alerted to a garage on fire near Higley and Guadalupe roads.

When firefighters got to the scene they found a large, detached building engulfed in flames. The fire was put out a short time later and no injuries were reported, Gilbert Fire officials say.

Following an investigation, Gilbert police arrested two juveniles on charges of arson of an occupied structure and endangerment.

ABC15 is working to learn more details about the arrests and their involvement in the fire.

An investigation remains underway.