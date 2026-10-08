Vice President JD Vance to visit Phoenix in December for Turning Point USA event

PHOENIX — Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Phoenix in December as part of a Turning Point USA event.

Vance is expected to headline the event, which spans December 17 through 20.

The annual event, AmericaFest 2026, will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix.

Other headlining speakers expected at the event include Erika Kirk, Donald Trump Jr.,

If you'd like to attend the event, you can register here.