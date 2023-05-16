Teen hurt, another arrested after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a teenager was arrested after a shooting that seriously injured another teen overnight.

Officers were called to a home near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 10 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition, police say.

Detectives say what led up to the shooting is still under investigation but one teenager was arrested.

The teenager who was taken into custody has been booked for misconduct involving weapons.

Officials around the Valley have been investigating numerous recent shootings involving teenagers and young victims.

Last weekend, a wave of weekend homicides left multiple teenagers dead in Phoenix. A 17-year-old was shot and killed near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road on Saturday night, and a teenage girl was shot and killed near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Roadearly Sunday morning.

Another teen was shot and killed Friday night near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.

A high school student was among two people found dead with gunshot wounds after a shooting last Wednesday in Goodyear. Days before that incident, 18-year-old Jeremiah Aviles, a student at Red Mountain High School, was shot and killed in Mesa.

There is no evidence that suggests any of the shootings are connected.