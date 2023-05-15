Phoenix PD scrambles to investigate six homicides in less than 10 hours

PHOENIX — Six people were shot and killed overnight in Phoenix, in less than 10 hours.

The wave of weekend murders left the Phoenix Police Department scrambling to find detectives and resources to investigate all of the crime scenes.

Phoenix investigators processed evidence inside a Scottsdale Police Department Command Center vehicle because all of Phoenix's "mac vans" were in use at more than five other homicide scenes.

"It has a ripple effect across this Valley and across the state because we're all shorthanded," said Joe Clure, executive director of the Arizona Police Association. "So if you're taking resources from Scottsdale or any other agency that's shorthanded, they're feeling that pinch as well."

When Clure, a retired Phoenix police officer, heard about the six homicides he immediately thought of the strain on officers.

"Resources get taxed immediately when you have that many homicides in that short a period of time," said Clure.

Sources tell ABC15 many detectives, not on call, were told to come in to help investigate.

"I'm convinced they pulled out every reserve that they had available," said Clure. "Plus, you have got to remember, you have patrol officers that are required to secure those scenes for hours on end. So, it creates a significant burden."

Phoenix PD has had a staffing shortage for years. In April of this year, a spokesperson told ABC15 they have currently budgeted for 3,125 officers but they only have 2,564 sworn employees.

The department declined our requests for an interview or statement about how they are handling the staffing challenges and spike in these murder investigations.

Clure believes the complex problems need to be addressed in a multi-faceted way because the Valley's population is moving in one direction.

"Resources are being stretched thinner and thinner. So, it is going to be something that leadership is going to have to look at," said Clure.