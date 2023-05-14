Watch Now
Teen boy seriously hurt after shooting near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road

There are currently no suspects in custody in connection to the shooting.
Posted at 7:04 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 11:46:21-04

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is seriously hurt after a shooting late Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called just before midnight to an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect is still at large at this point.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

