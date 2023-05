MESA, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old male dead in Mesa.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a neighborhood near Gilbert Road and University Drive for reports of a shooting.

Police found a person dead inside a house. He has been identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Aviles.

No suspects have been arrested, according to Mesa Police Department officials.

An investigation remains ongoing.