Stand-out Valley student is headed to Harvard

PHOENIX — "I got into Harvard!"

When you hear Maryam Al Qaderi in her TikTok video, which has now racked up nearly 230,000 views, her excitement is contagious!

The stand-out student recently graduated from Xavier College Prep in Phoenix and shared her excitement with the world about getting accepted into Harvard University.

For Maryam, it marked the culmination of hard work, volunteering, and caring for her community, which all landed her at her dream school.

"It was the most unforgettable moment of my life," Maryam tells ABC15's Nick Ciletti. "I hope it teaches people to never give up, but not only that, I hope it teaches people that the most meaningful moments aren't found on a resume; they're found in the way you lead, the way you show up for others and the way you carry yourself when no one is watching."

Although she just graduated high school, Maryam already has a long and impressive resume! In addition to being the President of the National Honor Society at Xavier, she was also the state champion at the AIA Speech and Debate tournament in Original Oratory, and was co-chair of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Student Visionaries event.

She'll head to Harvard in August and plans to major in chemistry with a pre-med focus, and wants to be an oncologist when she's older.