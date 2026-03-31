President Trump to take part in 'Build the Red Wall' event in Phoenix

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump will be taking part in a “Build the Red Wall” event in Phoenix in April.

The event, put on by Turning Point USA, is set to take place on April 17 at 12 p.m. at Dream City Church. It will also feature Erika Kirk, who is the widow of Charlie Kirk, and Congressman Andy Biggs.

Additional speakers will be “added soon,” according to the event website on Tuesday.

Registration is available for the event online.

Doors will open at 10 a.m., with pre-programming at 12 p.m. and remarks at 2 p.m.

Additional details have not yet been released, and it's not clear whether President Trump will be at the event in person.