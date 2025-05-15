Board meeting set for Thursday evening as Isaac Elementary School District mulls school closures

PHOENIX — A board meeting is set to take place Thursday evening as Isaac Elementary School District considers the closure of two schools and one online academy.

Earlier this year, ABC15 reported on the possible closure of Moya Elementary, P.T. Coe Elementary, and the Isaac Online Prep Academy at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Two public meetings were held in April.

The Isaac School District, which serves about 5,000 students in west Phoenix, has seen a steep drop in enrollment in recent years. School leaders say the decrease in per-pupil funding contributed to a massive budget deficit.

The district was placed under state control in January after estimates showed it had around $28 million in debt. Since then, officials overseeing the school have been making decisions to get themselves out of their financial crisis, including letting go of more than 80 staff members and outsourcing certain positions.