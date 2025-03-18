Isaac School District proposes closing two school campuses and its online academy

PHOENIX — As the Isaac School District works to figure out its financial crisis of more than $20 million, Isaac School District staff were notified Tuesday afternoon that two elementary schools as well as its online academy are being considered for closures at the end of this school year.

According to an email sent to staff and confirmed by a school board member, the district said it’s looking to close Moya Elementary, P.T. Coe Elementary, and the Isaac Online Prep Academy at the end of the 2024-2025 school year. The email said, “Staff will be reassigned based on district needs.” A school board member told ABC15 there will be a public hearing next month to discuss the potential school closures.

According to data from the district in February, P.T. Coe Elementary has an enrollment of 425 students. Moya Elementary has 374 students, and the Isaac Online Prep Academy has 238 students. It’s unclear how many staff members are at each school.

The Isaac School District, which serves about 5,000 students in west Phoenix, has seen a steep drop in enrollment in recent years. School leaders say the decrease in per-pupil funding contributed to a massive budget deficit.

The district was placed under state control in January after estimates showed it’s around $28 million in debt. Since then, officials overseeing the school have been making decisions to get themselves out of their financial crisis, including letting go of more than 80 staff members and outsourcing certain positions.

ABC15 reached out to officials overseeing the district for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The next school board meeting is slated for Thursday, March 27.