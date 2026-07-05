City of Prescott brings community together with variety of Fourth of July fun 

PRESCOTT, AZ — Prescott, Arizona, marked the Fourth of July with a full day of community celebrations.

The day kicked off for many at the annual parade downtown.

Classic cars, horses, rodeo attire, and the streets lined with people, some who came from across the country, decked out in their red, white and blue.

"I love all the patrioticness of the parade, you know, celebrating our freedom, celebrating 250 years and it's been wonderful,” said Billa Martin, who traveled to Prescott from Florida.

And for many, this was just the first stop on the day of celebration.

For some, they were dressed and ready for the World's Oldest Rodeo.

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Many others headed to the Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park.

“Usually, we are going to go fishing but now we are at the water slides, and this is like a lot of fun, they have lots of stuff to do here,” said Liam.

The park was filled with people of all ages, enjoying a variety of activities, from the water slides to stay cool, bounce houses, yard games, live music and food trucks; this was the place to be.

"What made Prescott the place to be,” reporter Molly Hudson asked.

"The firework show, the people, Whiskey Row again with all the bands and music, and the weather of course,” said Robert Linehan, who drove up north from Gilbert.

And no matter where the day took them, the reason behind the celebration was shared.

“We are doing well as a community, and coming together, no matter our differences, we are all out here to celebrate and that's that we are Americans,” said Angela Davis, a Prescott resident.

The fun doesn't stop up here on the fourth; the World's Oldest Rodeo continues Sunday.